Russell Martin’s Swansea City compensation fee emerges amid reported Norwich City interest

Swansea City will demand more than £1 million to release Russell Martin from his contract if any rival makes an approach for his services, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon account.

The 36-year-old is a much-respected head coach in football due to the way he has his Swans side play their football, and recently he was being analysed by Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion before they opted for Carlos Corberan to replace Steve Bruce.

And last week, it emerged from a report in The Sun that Norwich City had him top of their list of potential Dean Smith replacements should their form continue to go awry, although the Canaries arrested their slide on Saturday with a 3-1 success over Stoke City.

Martin also has Swansea firing this season after an indifferent debut campaign, with the South Wales club currently sitting in sixth position in the second tier.

The ex-Scotland international’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, and whilst there appears to be no fixed figure in his deal, the hierarchy at the Swansea.com Stadium are wanting a seven figure fee for his services should a club come in for him.

The Verdict

Martin’s attractive brand of football puts him in the spotlight more than most Championship coaches, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he will be in the Premier League.

That could potentially be with Swansea themselves, but anyone coming in for Martin must understand that it may take a season for the squad he inherits to get up to speed with his methods.

Swansea fans will not want to see Martin make a sideways move to a divisional rival, however the allure of Norwich, should that vacancy emerge, could be a tough one to turn down.

Martin played over 300 games for the Canaries and with Dean Smith under a small amount of pressure, there is every chance that a change could end up happening, so Swansea must be braced for that interest to become more concrete if it does.