Russell Martin’s situation at Swansea City becomes clearer following recent Rangers links

Swansea City have not received any approaches from Rangers regarding the potential for Russell Martin to take over as Steven Gerrard’s successor, according to Wales Online.

Rangers are currently searching for a long-term replacement to Gerrard after he made the decision to leave Ibrox and return to the Premier League as the new manager of Aston Villa.

There had been early reports from Scotland that Rangers could potentially be interested in making a move for Martin as they were aware that Gerrard was looking likely to make the switch to Villa Park.

That came with Martin beginning to impress for the Swans over the last few weeks that has seen them climb up to 9th place in the table. At the moment, Swansea are only three points adrift of the top-six places and some of the football they have been playing has been very pleasing on the eye under the former MK Dons manager.

An update from The Athletic reporter Stuart James revealed that Martin is thought to be completely committed to the task that he has got on his hands with the Swans. That had relieved some of the concerns amongst supporters that he could depart so soon into his tenure.

According to the latest update from Wales Online, there is not thought to have been any contact between Rangers and Swansea with regards to Martin being in contention for the job at Ibrox. That comes with Giovanni van Bronckhorst having emerged as the favourite for the position.

The verdict

This is excellent news for Swansea and it suggests that those early reports of Rangers being keen to appoint Martin as Gerrard’s successor were wide of the mark. Had there been any interest from the Scottish champions you would expect that they already would have made contact with the Swans by now.

Martin is doing a good job so far with the Swans and there are signs that he is building something for the future. The former MK Dons boss has a lot of potential as a coach and you can see him eventually making it to a higher level in the game, but for now he needs to keep learning and developing and he has a good club to do that with already.

Rangers would have been a major challenge for Martin and it might have been difficult for him to turn that chance down if it came his way. However, it seems that he is very much content with life where he is but Swansea will need to keep backing him in the transfer market to keep things that way.