Southampton have returned to the Championship after over a decade in the Premier League, having just finished bottom of the table during the 2022/23 campaign.

Plans are well underway this summer in preparation for a second tier season, in which they will be targeting an immediate return to the top-flight.

There have been a number of changes behind the scenes this summer, including a managerial appointment at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing for Reading and Southampton filling the vacated position with Russell Martin.

The 37-year-old has penned a three-year contract with Southampton, having most recently been at Swansea City for two seasons, and is now tasked with getting Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Southampton transfer dealings

In terms of departures, Martin's side have seen Dan Ndlundlu join Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke move to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic depart for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo join Al-Duhail.

Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Willy Caballero have all also been released, as well as Mateusz Lis moving to Gozetepe in a temporary switch on loan for the season.

However, they have retained some key players, with Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, and Kyle Walker-Peters still with the club, amongst others who were key players for the Saints in the Premier League.

Continuity has been the key for Southampton this summer, which could serve them well heading into the new season, with a settled core of players.

To add to that core, they have so far signed just two players to the first-team. Martin has reunited with Ryan Manning, who arrived on a free transfer from Swansea. Shea Charles also joined the club from Manchester City for a reported initial fee of around £10.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

Their season kicks-off with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL's opening game on Friday evening, where they will be looking to be early pace setters in the division.

Why will Southampton win the league in the 2023/24 season?

Of course, there is a high chance that Southampton will sell a number of key players, and the majority of Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Walker-Peters, Tino Livramento, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Che Adams are still expected to move on this summer.

However, some will stay, and be key components of a team which looks well-suited to Martin's fast-paced, attack-minded style of play.

Obviously, there could be some early teething issues for Southampton in getting to grips with a shift in play-style; but Martin has the resources and squad which should finally make it all click for him, and there are few better clubs in the EFL who look like they have a better fit in terms of the club's personnel aligning with the manager.

He has a team currently capable of hitting the ground running, and even if they sell players from this point, you would trust that they have the foundation in place to replace them adequately, which is perhaps not true of the other two relegated sides.

It's one thing if a club is given huge transfer fees to build a new squad with, as might happen with Southampton before the end of the window, but it's another to trust the people in place within the club's hierarchy to address the correct issues with that money within the squad.

If they receive large sums for Ward-Prowse and Lavia, which will probably be north of £100 million, you trust them to spend it wisely and come out with a potentially stronger team for it, too.

Jason Wilcox is a fantastic Director of Football and someone you are sure would invest well back into the team. With him in place, and Martin at the helm - the whole structure of the club is geared towards a promotion push.

The pressure is on Martin now, but he should have a team, both on the pitch and above him, to create a Southampton side worthy of automatic promotion. They are better placed than both Leeds United and Leicester City, and therefore ought to come out as champions this season.