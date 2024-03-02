Highlights Southampton face a tough game against Birmingham City today.

Russell Martin has warned his team that St Andrew's isn't an easy place to go.

Despite this, the Saints are probably the favourites in this game.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has warned his team that they face a difficult game today, speaking to the Daily Echo ahead of this afternoon's clash against Birmingham City.

The Saints aren't in the best form coming into this game - but they went unbeaten in the Championship for months until recently and this makes them a formidable opponent.

They also remain in the automatic promotion mix at this point, sitting five points adrift of the top two with plenty of games still to go before the 2023/24 campaign ends, as they look to battle with Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Championship Table (1st-4th) [As it stands March 2nd] P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

Performing well both at home and on the road this term, they will probably be the favourites to secure all three points at St Andrew's this afternoon, against a Birmingham side who don't have Tony Mowbray on the touchline.

Mowbray is currently out of action due to health reasons - and that won't help Blues' cause - although they do have the capable Mark Venus at the helm for now.

In their quest to remain in the second tier beyond this term, they will be keen to put more points on the board between now and the end of this term, but will be the underdogs today despite having the home advantage.

Martin on Birmingham City: "It's always a tough place to go"

In the reverse fixture, the Saints registered a 3-1 win over Blues, although the Midlands outfit were plying their trade under Wayne Rooney at that point.

The former England international struggled massively and with new management in place and the home advantage, Birmingham should be better equipped for this clash.

Martin is certainly expecting a tough test, saying: "It’s always a tough place to go. It’s a bit of a cliché but they have such a good manager and (Tony Mowbray) is such a good guy. Whenever I’ve played against him, you see the players enjoy what they’re doing, and they run hard. Mark (Venus) has been with him for a long time.

"I’m sure they are fighting hard because no one wants to see that happen to a good person. They will be desperately trying hard for him so when he comes back to the club, it’s in a really good place.

"They’re difficult to play against, and they’re really committed in their press so it’s going to be an interesting game."

Tony Mowbray factor could work for or against Birmingham City

Mowbray not being on the sidelines could be a real blow.

The 60-year-old is a talented coach and a well-respected figure who gets results.

The fact he isn't there is a real shame - and it could have a negative effect on Blues.

But because he's so well-respected, Birmingham's players will want to run through brick walls for him as he battles against illness.

And that could help Blues to win three points today.