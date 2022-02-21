Russell Martin uses Norwich City and Huddersfield Town as reasons for Swansea City optimism

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has looked for inspiration from his time at Norwich City and the rise of Huddersfield Town in terms of seeing a vast improvement from his current side after enduring a tough first season under his stewardship, speaking to the Swans’ media team.

Things looked to be on the up for the Welsh club following a difficult start to their 2021/22 campaign, being forced to adapt quickly under Martin who only arrived at the start of August following Steve Cooper’s departure during the previous month.

Their emphatic 3-0 victory against arch-rivals and then-strugglers Cardiff City back in the middle of October looked set to steer them on the right course, following that victory up with a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion in the next game.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Swansea City players play for now?

1 of 24 Darren Pratley Charlton Athletic Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth Leyton Orient

Amid a transition phase at the Swansea.com Stadium, this was an impressive achievement, but inconsistency and their poor away form has married their 2021/22 season and that will be a real source of disappointment for the Swans who achieved consecutive play-off finishes under Martin’s predecessor prior to his departure.

Considering the radical change in their playing style and the fact they lost some of their key assets in Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe and Conor Roberts during the summer, a finish outside the top six will be seen as acceptable.

Some supporters are now growing restless though and this has only been worsened by their 4-0 away defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend – but the away side’s boss offered a message of hope as he looked to other sides.

He said: “I was a part of a process at Norwich where Daniel (Farke) came in and it took time.

“There were a lot of young men who grew during a first season where it was difficult, but the second season they just took off.

“You can see it at Huddersfield, who went through a lot of pain last season but have got better.”

The Verdict:

This is a process for Martin and although there are considerable flaws in terms of his playing style, that can be fixed and it’s not as if they are in any danger of being relegated, so he should be trusted to guide his side until the end of the season before the board reassess his future.

In this situation though, it almost feels as though the board are the ones that need to step up in this situation with predecessor Cooper not being backed anywhere near enough during his time at the club.

To redeem themselves, they should provide their current boss with the resources needed to make the Welsh side a Premier League club once again, whilst also abiding by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

That’s a tricky task considering the impact the pandemic has had on finances – but they need to be doing more and backing Martin is something they need to do.

Some would see that as a risk considering he isn’t guaranteed to remain in charge for the long term, but it’s clear passing football is craved by many Swansea supporters regardless of who’s in charge so sticking to a changing manager at any point shouldn’t be an issue if they continue to adopt a similar style of play.

It’s far too early to be thinking about sacking the ex-MK Dons manager though.