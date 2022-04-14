Russell Martin issues update on Flynn Downes’ current status at Swansea City

Swansea City could have Flynn Downes back in action this weekend, with Russell Martin revealing via the club’s official Twitter that he is back in training for the Welsh outfit.

The midfielder last featured for the Swans in their emphatic 4-0 win over Cardiff on the 2nd April and put in a solid showing during that fixture. However, he has since been sidelined and there have been hopes that he could be back in action for the side this weekend.

With the club set to play against Barnsley and then Reading over the course of the Easter weekend, they will want him back to allow them to rotate efficiently and try and get as many points as possible.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Swansea City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Jordan Ayew? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford West Ham

The good news for the club’s supporters is that he could certainly be back in the mix – albeit perhaps for only one of the fixtures rather than both.

That’s because Russell Martin has revealed via the club’s official Twitter page that he is back in training – which could mean he makes his way back into the matchday fold at some point during the weekend.

He said: “He is training, it’s just whether we use him for both games or just one game.”

Downes has played 32 times in the Championship for the Swans so far this year, with one goal and one assist but has been one of their most important players and has already become a first-team regular despite only joining the side from Ipswich in the summer.

At 23-years-old, the future looks promising for Downes and the fact he could be back in contention this weekend will be great news for Swansea supporters.

The Verdict

Flynn Downes has been one of the standout players for Swansea in a season that has been slightly mixed for the Welsh outfit.

Despite having a promising new manager at the helm, helping the Swans play some exciting football and with some talented players like the midfielder in the club, they’ve only managed to secure a midtable spot so far this campaign. They’re currently 14th in the division and are not in danger of relegation but the play-offs have never really been too much of a possibility.

The club will want to push on next season – and a lot of that might hinge on whether they can continue to get the best out of Downes and can keep him in the side or whether he will be off in summer or not. Downes can dictate games by himself in the centre of the field and has looked impressive at times – and is already at 23-years-old very important to them.

They may not have much to play for now but if he can end the season well, then it could stand them in good stead for the next campaign at the very least.