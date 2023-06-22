Russell Martin is interested in signing midfielder Fynn Downes from West Ham, and he could be used as part of a deal involving James Ward-Prowse.

Who is Flynn Downes?

The 24-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Ipswich Town before leaving the Tractor Boys for Swansea in 2021 for around £1.5m.

The Welsh side were managed by Martin, and he made a positive impact on the player who excelled under his guidance, which prompted West Ham to spend around £12m on Downes last summer.

Whilst his first season with the Hammers went well, as they famously lifted a European trophy, the reality is that Downes has struggled to establish himself as a regular under David Moyes.

Therefore, a potential move could be on the cards this summer, and ex-WHUEmployee told the Claret & Hugh that a reunion with Martin on the south coast could be on the cards. And, with West Ham keen on Saints skipper Ward-Prowse, there is a possibility a swap deal and cash could happen.

“This is largely down to their appointment of his former manager at Swansea, Russell Martin. He and Downes enjoyed a great relationship and the former Norwich player sees the midfielder as a great addition to help drive the Saints back to the Premier League.

“Mark Warburton was instrumental in getting the midfielder to turn down an almost done move to Palace to sign for us. He has obviously left the club (with a replacement expected to be named soon) and Moyes may consider allowing the player to move.

“What makes this move more significant is our interest in James Ward Prowse. The set piece king is high on Moyes’ wish list, as he was last summer, and at the moment we feel their valuation is too high. If Downes could be included in the deal this could help lower the cost.”

Southampton’s summer transfer plans

We know that Martin has a clear style of play, and the midfield is crucial to that as they must keep the ball, be tactically aware, and control the tempo in the way the boss wants. So, with Downes having shown he can thrive in that role under Martin, it would make sense to bring him in.

Of course, a lot of negotiations would need to take place if Ward-Prowse was involved, as he would obviously command a bigger fee, so it would be interesting to see how that worked out.

However, the Saints skipper would surely love a move to the London Stadium, whilst Downes needs to be playing and could be key to Southampton. So, this is a real possibility, and it could be a move that really does suit all parties.