Highlights Russell Martin's two-year spell with Swansea City ended this summer when he joined Southampton.

Martin brought a possession-heavy style of football to Swansea, but it didn't deliver the desired success.

Martin criticized Swansea's financial restrictions and expressed his satisfaction with the resources at Southampton.

Russell Martin's two-year spell with Swansea City came to an abrupt end this summer when he left for newly-relegated Southampton.

Martin arrived on Welsh soil in the summer of 2021 from MK Dons, where he had already accumulated a healthy and growing reputation for his modernized approach to the game which encapsulates a possession-heavy style of football.

That philosophy remained intact across the border and his Swansea side routinely scored up among the best teams in the country for possession numerics, although owing to a multitude of factors, his popular modus operandi did not deliver Swansea supporters the success they dreamed of.

A 15th-placed finish in Martin's first season was given leeway due to the time and patience he needed to transition his ideas into practice, and while ending up in 10th the following term represented genuine improvement, it was a far cry from the top-six finishes that Swansea had secured in the two campaigns that preceded his arrival.

Despite this, many fans still stood by him and were truly invested in his project, hence the despair from most when he officially left to join the Saints earlier on in the summer.

It is important to remember that a bond was created between the supporters and the manager, which has been far too uncommon at the Swansea.com Stadium for quite some time now.

Steve Cooper had provided their highest league finish since relegation by guiding them to fourth place in the 2020/21 season and a subsequent play-off final defeat at the hands of Brentford, although his more direct and counter-attacking brand of football alienated fans who had become adorned to the 'Swansea way' that became a staple during their Premier League days.

There has been plenty of managerial instability at the club over the years and Martin had made inroads to producing something that supporters could become invested and united in, though it never really came to fruition.

The nature of his exit was not great, however, and Martin has had a dig at Swansea's hierarchy.

What has Southampton manager Russell Martin said about Swansea City?

In a recent Southampton press conference, Martin had some rather spicy words to say about Swansea and the restrictions that were placed upon him during his time at the club.

And when quizzed on Southampton's transfer window, he quipped: "I know, the transfer window's very different here to Swansea, we sign players here.

"So it's a bit different!"

Swansea's financial difficulties are no secret, and the Welsh side have had to routinely asset-strip in order to raise scarce funds ever since their fall-out from the top-flight in 2018.

This has meant that managers like Martin have had to, for the most part, scour the market of free agents and loan players, with the financial backing not there. So, it's fair to say that most fans would agree with Martin's comments here, and they will know the frustration he is reflecting on.

It is fair to say then, that he is now dealing with much better circumstances at Southampton, where money has been generated from parachute payments and a number of high-profile player sales through the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, Mohammed Salisu and Romeo Lavia.

Who has Russell Martin signed for Southampton?

As any club coming down from the Premier League should, Southampton harbour and have taken action upon promotion ambitions at the first time of asking, with a whole host of exciting captures being made to make that happen.

Martin swooped in for ex-Swans starlet Ryan Manning after he left Wales on a free transfer this summer, before acquiring midfield prodigy Shea Charles from Manchester City in a deal that could rise up to £15m- a figure he never would have been able to propose in the Swansea dugout.

Joe Lumley has also come in simply to supplement depth, and Martin reunited with another former face from Swansea in the form of Flynn Downes, who has arrived on a season-long loan from West Ham United just a year after switching to the London Stadium.

Last week, both Ryan Fraser and Mason Holgate joined on loan too, again from the Premier League, in a double-swoop that should greatly enhance Southampton's aspirations of immediately returning to the big time.