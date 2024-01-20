Highlights
- Southampton boss Russell Martin confirms there have been no conversations about Kyle Walker-Peters wanting to leave St Mary's.
- West Ham have been linked with a move for the right-back, with Chelsea potentially joining the race in the future.
- The Saints have cashed in on several players this term but can probably afford to retain Walker-Peters.
Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that there has been no conversation about Kyle Walker-Peters wanting to leave St Mary's, speaking to Daily Echo.
The Saints were open to cashing in on players during the summer transfer window as they adapted to the financial conditions of the Championship.
The likes of Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse all departed the south-coast side during the previous window, along with Nathan Tella and some other valuable players who could have contributed a huge amount this term.
|
Southampton - 2023/24 Departures
|
Player Name
|
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Romeo Lavia
|
Chelsea
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Tino Livramento
|
Newcastle United
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
West Ham United
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Nathan Tella
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Mohammed Salisu
|
Monaco
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Moussa Djenepo
|
Standard Leige
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Mislav Orsic
|
Trabzonspor
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Armel Bella-Kotchap
|
PSV
|
Loan
|
Duje Caleta-Car
|
Lyon
|
Loan
|
Mohamed Elyounoussi
|
FC Copenhagen
|
Permanent
|
Ibrahima Diallo
|
Al-Duhail SC
|
Permanent
|
Dan Nlundulu
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Permanent
|
Romain Perraud
|
OGC Nice
|
Loan
|
Lyanco
|
Al-Gharafa SC
|
Loan
|
Mateusz Lis
|
Goztepe
|
Loan
|
Theo Walcott
|
Retired
|
-
|
Willy Caballero
|
Retired
|
-
|
Paul Onuachu
|
Trabzonspor
|
Loan
Two high-profile names who didn't depart were Che Adams and Walker-Peters, with the former still the subject of speculation at the point.
Walker-Peters has also attracted interest in recent months - and will be desperate to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible to try and force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England plans.
A switch to the top flight now could give him a better chance of going to Euro 2024, but a move doesn't seem to be on the horizon at this point.
Martin on Walker Peters' future: "It would take a lot of money to prise him away from here"
The Saints' boss is keen to retain Walker-Peters - and believes it would take a huge sum to prise him away from St Mary's this month.
He told the Daily Echo: "I am not sure Chelsea will watch Kyle's Instagram and be influenced. If I was as good as Kyle, I would be uploading a two-minute highlight reel after every game.
"I spoke to Kyle and I also know his agent very well. Jason Wilcox speaks to agents a lot but I have worked with Kyle's before. There has been no conversation about him wanting to leave.
"Everyone agrees he is in such a good place. We are playing in a way that he can express himself.
"I don't have a concern about that, it would take a lot of money to prise him away from here. I don't want to waste energy on it until someone comes and is willing to pay an amount we're happy with.
"Until then, we will keep working on him."
TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook believes Chelsea could potentially join the race for the full-back after West Ham expressed an interest in him.
Southampton can afford to retain Kyle Walker-Peters
As mentioned above, the Saints cashed in on many players during the summer.
And although they also spent money, they generated far, far more in sales than they spent.
With this in mind, as well as the fact some of the south-coast side's stars probably had pay cuts following relegation, Martin can probably afford to keep hold of him.
It's not as if they need to cash in on him now because of his contract situation either.
His deal doesn't expire until 2025, so they can probably wait until the summer and then re-assess his future.