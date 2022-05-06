Russell Martin speaks out on Korey Smith and Ben Hamer decision at Swansea City

Russell Martin has explained the decision to let Korey Smith and Ben Hamer leave Swansea City.

Both players didn’t have their contracts renewed, so will be departing at the end of the season.

The pair have been useful players in the side this season, appearing 34 and 21 times in the Championship respectively.

However, the Swans boss has confirmed that both are leaving due to the financial capacity of the club.

The wage budget has had to be taken into consideration when discussing the futures of their out of contract players, and it has ultimately played a role in this decision.

Martin has claimed he will be disappointed to see them leave, but that the club is planning ahead for their transfer business this summer already.

“We have been chatting with them both about their situations since January, and the understanding of the financial capacity we have for next season,” said the 36-year old, via Wales Online.

“They are both leaving and we will be sad to see them go because of how they are culturally around the place, and what they have given us.

“Korey has played in a number of positions and done brilliantly in all of them, he has really added value to the team and really helped the young guys on the team.

“He has never let anyone down, he is a great team player and he goes with our best wishes. I have no doubt he will be a great team-mate and a real good player wherever he goes next.

“With Ben, he has probably been one of our most important players when you consider when he came into the team.

“He brought a real experience and real calm, and the way he handled himself was incredible. He has been huge for us, and I told him just the other day how much we appreciated how he has conducted himself.”

Both Hamer and Smith had a role to play in the team’s 15th place standing going into the final game of the season.

The pair will be hoping to make their final appearances for the club in front of the home fans on Saturday as the Swans prepare to face QPR.

The Verdict

It has been a topsy turvy season for Swansea, but both of these players have stil proven useful for Martin.

That makes it an odd decision to let both go at the end of their contracts.

However, if reinforcements are coming in the summer then it is something that the Swansea hierarchy have obviously had to weigh up.

The South Wales club will want to be challenging for promotion next season, so signings will now definitely be needed in the next few months to improve the squad in their places.