Russell Martin speaks out on Joel Latibeaudiere after display v Millwall

Swansea City claimed another victory in midweek, seeing off Millwall 1-0 – and Russell Martin was quick to heap the praise on Joel Latibeaudiere, telling the club’s official website that he was ‘really, really good’ against the Lions.

The Welsh outfit have now not lost in their last four Championship fixtures – and Latibeaudiere has thrived, picking up two clean sheets in his last two games that he has started.

The 22-year-old has managed 22 league games so far this season in the league but has struggled to break into the starting eleven over the last few months, only really breaking into the reckoning over these last two fixtures. He played 45 minutes against Birmingham in March but before that, he was a regular on the bench without really getting action.

Having been thrust into the defensive spotlight in the last two fixtures though, he has shone. The Welsh outfit haven’t conceded a goal and the player himself has formed a solid three-man partnership at the back with Kyle Naughton and Ben Cabango.

He looks likely to keep being given the nod in the next few games too, with his boss now heaping the praise on the player after his level of performances. Ryan Manning might be preferred when he is available for selection again but the 22-year-old has now made it really difficult for Russell Martin to consider dropping him.

The boss himself knows that he will have a selection headache on his hands, as he told the club’s official website that the player there was ‘no way’ he could take the player out of the team for the Millwall game.

He said: “How good has Joel been? There was no way I could take him out of the side after the way he played on Saturday.

“He was great again in this game. He was really, really good. Joel came in on Saturday in the toughest of occasions and dealt with it brilliantly, and he has done that again here.

“I am proud of him, and I am pleased for him. He is a great young man with a great attitude and willingness to work.”

The Verdict

Ryan Manning is still likely to be the preferred option at the back for Russell Martin but at least the Swansea manager now knows he has plenty of options at the back if he needs it.

Latibeaudiere has been excellent when given the chance in these last two games and you would think that even when Manning is back in the fold and available again, he won’t be coming straight back into the starting eleven. The 22-year-old has made that position his own recently and does not warrant the drop.

With the club keeping clean sheets and winning games – albeit at a point in the season when there is not a whole lot left for the Swans to play for – there is no reason why you would tinker with that lineup. They are not allowing the opposition to break them down, so changing the defence could prove costly.

If Latibeaudiere keeps it up until the end of the season, then Martin might have to really think about who he chooses in his back three going forward into next season.