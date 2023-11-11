Southampton look as though they are going to be in the promotion mix in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Saints are nestled inside the top six and though they have not had the blistering start to the campaign that Leicester City have had, it is quite clear that they are on the right track under Russell Martin.

Indeed, they haven't lost since mid-September and form like that will keep them in the picture, with Ryan Fraser having a really positive impact off of the bench.

Manager Martin may well be tempted to bring in Fraser from the off in games, then, but he could actually be wise to sit on his hands and keep using the Scottish international off of the bench...

Ryan Fraser's recent impacts

Fraser has been used as a sub on nine occasions so far this season in the league, with him making just three starts.

He's averaging under 20 minutes per appearance since the start of October, as per Whoscored, but in that time he has hit crucial goals in wins over Hull City and Millwall.

Naturally, having such an impact in such a short period of time begs the question of whether he should get the nod from the start, but his manager could well be wise in keeping things as they are, as tempting as it might be to throw him in from the off.

A tough Fraser call

Of course, no player worth their salt will be content with being an impact sub at best, and that is one thing Martin will have to contend with in itself, but it could be worth keeping the status quo.

Indeed, along with that, the players he is currently starting in his attacking trio are also hitting better form, with Kamaldeen Sulemana averaging over 7 for a match rating in the last three games, as per Whoscored, whilst Carlos Alcaraz has done the same in the last two as well as scoring in the win over Birmingham City.

It feels as though those two alongside Adam Armstrong is the three that Martin wants to go with up top, and they are showing good signs that they are gelling, whilst having Fraser to then introduce with his pace and direct running against tiring defences - and a big part of the Saints' gameplan is tiring out opposition sides before taking advantage late on - can be the final blow to opponents.

It's a fascinating dynamic that is beginning to emerge at Southampton, then, but one that could really fuel their promotion challenge.

If Martin can keep all involved happy with the current situation, Fraser could be a real weapon off of the bench in the weeks to come, but it should be a weapon used in only the final clutches of games.