Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that Jamie Paterson is set to be involved in the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth tomorrow.

Paterson was a notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad at the weekend as he missed this particular fixture due to a knock.

In the absence of Paterson, Swansea managed to seal a point against Middlesbrough as Michael Obafemi’s strike cancelled out Riley McGree’s effort for Chris Wilder’s side.

The Jacks will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to nine games when they host Bournemouth at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Although Swansea will be confident in their ability to take the game to the Cherries, they will have at their very best to secure a positive result in this fixture as their opponents are currently fighting for automatic promotion.

A win for the Jacks will allow them to climb above West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in the league standings.

Ahead of this clash, Martin provided an update on Paterson and Downes.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website about this duo, Martin said: “Jamie will be involved on Tuesday.

“With Flynn Downes we managed things really well so he could return and be involved properly rather than doing bits and pieces here and there.

“With Pato it is the same, we could have put him in for a bit on the weekend and risked him, but we would much rather have him right and ready to play full games and being available.

“He was not quite right for Middlesbrough, but he will be ready for Tuesday.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Swansea as Paterson has been a key player for the club during the current campaign.

In the 36 appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, the 30-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions while he has also chipped in with nine assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 at this level, Paterson will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Swansea on Tuesday.

If the Jacks are firing on all cylinders tomorrow night, there is no reason why they cannot cause issues with Bournemouth.