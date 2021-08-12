Russell Martin shares Swansea City transfer update as Fulham target key man

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is hopeful that Matt Grimes could stay at the club beyond the current transfer window.

The influential midfielder, who is the Swans captain, has entered the final year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium and he has been heavily linked with a move away this month, with Watford and Fulham known to be admiring the player.

Given his contract situation, there is a fear that the hierarchy will cash in should a suitable offer arrive but Martin told Wales Online that he believes that the 26-year-old could remain with the Swans.

“I hope so. I think there’s a chance. I think the fact he loves the club so much, loves being here so much is something we can’t take for granted. I think we’ve walked in and he’s looked at it and gone ‘this is probably going to suit me, the way they want to play, and I can be quite an important person in it’.

“The first thing to point out is he’s not in any rush to leave. He’s in the last year of his contract, that’s just the position he finds himself in, he’s not forcing a move, he’s not in there saying he’s not going to play, he’s completely committed.”

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

The verdict

This is an encouraging update from Martin as all Swansea fans know just how important Grimes is to this team both on the pitch and with his influence in the dressing room.

As well as that, as the new boss mentions, he is a player that has qualities that should see him thrive in Martin’s possession based approach.

Ultimately though, because of his contract situation you can’t rule anything out but the fans will hope that the club do demand a big fee for the player if he does go and then Martin will need to be backed before the window shuts. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.