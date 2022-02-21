Russell Martin shares Hannes Wolf update as Swansea City prepare for Bournemouth test

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has admitted that he is hoping that Hannes Wolf will be available for selection in tomorrow’s clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Signed by the Jacks on a temporary deal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window, Wolf has already made seven appearances for the club in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder was forced to watch on from the sidelines at the weekend as he missed the Jacks’ meeting with Sheffield United due to a muscular injury.

In the absence of the Austrian, Swansea delivered a poor display at Bramall Lane as they suffered a 4-0 defeat in this particular fixture.

As a result of this setback, the Jacks slipped down to 17th in the Championship standings.

Set to face a Bournemouth outfit who are currently pushing for promotion under the guidance of Scott Parker, Swansea know that they could be in for a tough evening if they fail to step up to the mark in this fixture.

Ahead of this fixture, Martin has shared an update on Wolf’s fitness.

Speaking to Wales Online about Wolf, the Swansea boss said: “He’ll hopefully be back for Tuesday.

“It’s a frustrating one for him and for us.

“He’s been excellent.

“He’s really grown but it’s just a slight muscle injury after Sunday.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be back on Tuesday, fingers crossed.”

The Verdict

Whilst Swansea desperately need to deliver a response to their defeat to the Blades in tomorrow’s fixture, they cannot afford to take a risk on Wolf.

Therefore, in order to avoid the possibility of the attacking midfielder suffering another injury setback, Martin may find it beneficial to ease him back into action.

Yet to score for his new side, Wolf will be determined to break this particular duck in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Providing that the former RB Leipzig man is able to produce some positive performances for Swansea, he could potentially help the club climb the Championship standings between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.