Swansea City boss Russell Martin is set to fly to the US this week to hold talks with the Championship club's owners about his future and the plans for next season, according to The Athletic.

Martin, who has been linked with both Leicester City and Southampton, has 12 months left on his current contract and it is said the Swans are yet to make a formal move to offer him an extension.

Russell Martin's Swansea City future

It's taken a bit of time for the 37-year-old's ideas to bed in at the Swansea.com Stadium but their strong finish to the 2022/23 campaign - a nine-game unbeaten run that included seven wins that saw them climb to 10th in the table - illustrates that the Welsh club are moving in the right direction.

Martin has made his frustration at the lack of investment in the squad no secret, however, and outlined that he feels financial backing will be needed this summer if they're to compete for the top six and promotion next term.

He should get an idea of whether that will happen in the next week as The Athletic has reported that he is set to fly out to the US to meet the Swansea owners to discuss his future and the plans for next season.

There are 12 months left on his Swansea contract but the report claims there has not been a formal move to offer him a new deal and it's unclear at the moment whether that will change this week.

Could Russell Martin leave Swansea City this summer?

It seems Martin could be a coach in demand this summer.

The Athletic have indicated that he is likely to be on Leicester City's radar if they're relegated while talkSPORT reported over the weekend that he is on Southampton's new manager shortlist.

The 37-year-old will want guarantees about investment in the squad over the summer and if he doesn't get them, it would not be a massive surprise to see him look to move elsewhere.

Assuming the Swans can give him that, you'd imagine he'd be happy to stay put and lead a play-off push next term as he's put in plenty of work over the past two seasons getting the squad to where it is now and bedding in his ideas.

Martin has said he would be happy to sign a new deal if he gets the right assurances.