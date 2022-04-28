Russell Martin sends strong transfer warning over key Swansea City man

Swansea City boss Russell Martin insists it will take a ‘huge sum’ to sign Joel Piroe in the upcoming transfer market.

The forward joined the Welsh side from PSV in the summer and he has made an instant impact at the club, scoring 22 goals in 43 games this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that has already prompted talk that the 22-year-old could move on ahead of next season, with reports claiming that Leicester City are among the clubs tracking Piroe.

However, speaking to Wales Online, Martin explained how he has already held talks with the board over Piroe’s valuation and whilst he can’t guarantee the attacker will stay, the club will be demanding a significant fee for the player.

“We have a valuation for Joel and I don’t think that’s going to be flexible really. We can’t say we’re definitely not going to sell him, I can’t say that about any player because any player outside the top four in the Premier League is for sale at the right price.

“But it’ll take a huge sum of money to take him away from us. Joel’s not in a desperate rush to leave. I spoke to Joel’s agent after Tuesday night, he’s so happy here and loves his team mates and what we’re doing.”

The verdict

This is a sensible comment from Martin as everyone knows that money talks in football, so you can never guarantee that a player will stay, particularly as a Championship club.

Yet, the Swans are in a very strong position and it’s encouraging that the boss has spoken to the hierarchy about ensuring they will only sell for a huge fee.

Crucially, Piroe is also enjoying his football and you would expect him to stick around for at least one more season.

