Russell Martin sends message to Swansea City hierarchy as he calls for player agreement

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed that talks are underway to extend Jamie Paterson’s contract, as he urged the board to make sure it is finalised.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant first year with the Welsh club, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists.

However, he missed a few games earlier in the campaign after a dispute surrounding his contract, with Paterson believing he warranted fresh terms due to his performances.

Nothing has been agreed since, but the former Bristol City man is back in the team and playing well, and talks are now underway to ensure he is given an extension.

And, speaking to the BBC, Martin made it clear that he wants the 30-year-old rewarded for his fine form.

“He definitely deserves something [for] the way he has been, especially the way he has come back after that break.

“If we are going to be a proper club we need to look after people who do really well for us, hence Naughts (Kyle Naughton) staying. Hopefully Pato will be one of the next in line to make sure he commits here as well.”

The verdict

The situation earlier this year was not what anyone connected to the club wanted, so it’s good that Paterson is back playing and making his mark on the team.

As Martin says here, players should be rewarded for the performances they put in, which means the club need to give Paterson a new and improved deal.

There seems to be a confidence that an agreement can be reached, and you can be sure that Paterson will be key to Martin’s plans as he looks to build a team that can push for the play-offs next season.

