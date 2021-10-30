Russell Martin sends clear message to Swansea City ahead of Peterborough clash

Swansea will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Peterborough this afternoon, having lost to Birmingham in their previous Championship fixture – but boss Russell Martin has admitted to the club’s official website that the game will be ‘a tough test’ for his side.

The Swans had previously been unbeaten in their last three league games before hitting a stumbling block against the Blues.

However, boss Russell Martin appears to have finally got his side ticking – and he’ll want another three points this afternoon against Peterborough, as his side look to try and climb the Championship table.

However, the former MK Dons boss has spoken out the club’s official website ahead of the tie and has claimed the game against Posh won’t be easy for his side.

He said: “They are difficult to play against, they have a lot of energy and some really good players. They also have a manager who I have a lot of respect for having worked with him earlier in my career.

“So, it will be a tough test, but the test for us is to turn it into the sort of game we want it to be at home.”

The Verdict

Swansea at home though have been a totally different beast when compared to their away form. The club have lost only one of the ties that they have played at the Liberty Stadium so far this campaign, whereas away, they have won only once.

Swansea then will fancy their chances against Peterborough in their next game – but Russell Martin won’t want his team to get complacent or expect a win against the newly-promoted team.

Russell Martin looks like he has finally got his Swansea team playing the way he wants. They have started to pick up more positive results and have also started to climb the table.

Their game against Peterborough will be another chance to prove they mean business. If they can win this tie, it could propel them even further up the Championship table.