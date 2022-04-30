Russell Martin sends clear message to his Swansea City squad ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Russell Martin has urged his side to play like the team he knows they can be this weekend.

Swansea City face a trip to one of the country’s most in-form sides this afternoon as they compete against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds are chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, with only Liverpool having a better record across the four divisions in the last 10 games.

But Martin’s side have been in their best form all season in recent weeks.

Despite four draws in a row, the South Wales side are playing their best football of the campaign and are unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

Their latest result also helped Forest, as they drew 3-3 with Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth.

But Martin doesn’t want to continue doing Steve Cooper’s side any more favours as he urged his side to play their way this afternoon.

Speaking about the game via the club’s official website, the Swansea boss said: “We have a really tough game on Saturday against a team with so much momentum,”

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be rocking because they’re really starting to believe they can reach automatic promotion so it’s a brilliant challenge for our players.

“We’ll have to see how brave we can be, and we’ll need to be willing to run as hard as we did on Tuesday night.

“Our physical stats have been improving game on game throughout the season which is brilliant.

“It’s going to take everything we’ve got to go there and be the team we want to be.”

A victory for Forest could see them rise above Bournemouth in the table on goal difference, if the Cherries lose to Blackburn at Ewood Park so this afternoon’s clash has a lot riding on it.

Swansea have already played a role in the race for a top flight place with Tuesday night’s result against Scott Parker’s side, and this is their chance to even up the score.

The Verdict

Forest have been in incredible form and the City Ground is going to be absolutely rocking to get behind their team’s promotion push.

But Swansea have the form to prove party poopers this afternoon. The Welsh club have really found their groove in recent weeks and, despite some disappointing draws, have played really well.

They will pose a serious challenge to the Reds, particularly in such a high-pressure game, if they can play as they have done lately.