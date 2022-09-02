Russell Martin reveals why Swansea City did not cash in on Joel Piroe or Michael Obafemi amid Leeds and Burnley interest

Swansea City have had a busy time throughout the transfer window this summer.

However, manager Russell Martin thinks the best business his side did was keeping hold of key players.

Despite losing Flynn Downes to West Ham earlier in the window, there was continued interested in Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi throughout the window.

The interest in the two players came as no surprise this summer given they contributed 36 goals between them last season, showing why they are so vital to the Swans too.

Leeds United expressed an interest in Piroe whilst Burnley had three bids for Obafemi rejected.

However, Russell Martin’s side will be glad to have kept hold of their men and Martin revealed the reason why they didn’t entertain any offers for his star strikers, although he did admit that the story could have been different if the bids and interest came earlier in the transfer window.

“We didn’t undersell any players or need to sell any players because of the brilliant business we did with Flynn Downes earlier on in the window,” Martin told Wales Online.

“That’s the player trading model at this club currently. We finished the day (Deadline Day) stronger than we started it which I think on deadline day is the biggest hope for anyone, so we’re really pleased.

“I think the best bit of business are the people we kept in the building, Joel in particular.

“We’re really pleased Michael is still here. If we’d have known weeks in the build-up, then you have a different feeling and you can prepare a bit better, but it all happened so late.”

The Verdict:

Russell Martin is completely correct here in that his side’s best business of the summer has to have been their ability to keep hold of both Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi given how much they contributed to the side last season and will no doubt contribute this season.

With the sale of Flynn Downes, the Swans were under no pressure to sell anyone for the remainder of the summer putting them in the position with control over the future of other players.

Furthermore, as the Swansea boss points out, despite interest coming in for the two players yesterday, the club would’ve been left in a position where they would struggle to find a replacement at short notice and therefore it was good that they were able to put the club’s wider interests above any offers that did come in.