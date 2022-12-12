Russell Martin reveals what the Swansea City owners think of his tenure so far

Russell Martin has revealed that Swansea City co-owner Jason Levien is “really happy” with the club’s progress.

Levien made a rare visit to Swansea at the weekend, watching the defeat to Norwich City with American shareholder Jake Silverstein.

Levien and fellow American Steve Kaplan have only attended Swansea games on a few occasions since taking over at the Welsh club in 2016.

Swansea returned to Championship action at the weekend, as they hosted a Norwich side that is in the midst of a play off fight.

The Swans went behind in the first minute thanks to a strike from Teemu Pukki, and despite controlling the game for large parts of the second half, Swansea failed to get level in the tie.

The defeat now means Swansea sit in 10th place in the Championship, still just two points adrift of the top six.

Martin spoke about the Swansea owners after the game. He told BBC Sport Wales: “We caught up briefly before the game.

“Jake’s been here for a few days now. He’s been over a lot this season so he’s really familiar with the players and the staff, which is brilliant, really helpful.

“To see Jason here as well is really nice – he’s not been here for a while I think. I’m disappointed we couldn’t get a result for him, but I hope he’s seen enough to be excited about moving forward.”

Martin has had regular contact with Swansea’s owners since arriving at the club in August 2021, but had never met Levien before this weekend.

Martin added: “He (Levien) is really happy with how it’s going and what we’re building.

“When we all signed up for it, we knew it was going to be a long-term thing because to play this way is not easy, it takes time. We’ve got some young men doing incredible things.

“I think him, Jake, Steve and the owners are excited about it. Hopefully they’re as excited as we are.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Ashley Williams? Yes No

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Martin, and along with the news of a new contract, it is always nice for a manager to hear that his bosses are happy with his work.

What is important from what Martin has said is that they are all on the same page; they know this isn’t a quick fix. Hiring a manager like Martin is looking at the long term; they want Martin to be the lead figure for a considerable future and want to build strong foundations.

These early seasons are about Swansea getting together a team that fits the profile of the club and Martin, while also remaining competitive.

The Swans have made an excellent start to the season, and if they can continue to pick up results, who knows where they could finish, but it seems Martin has got the full support of the Swansea board.