Russell Martin reveals what Swansea City need to ‘change’ ahead of Derby County clash

Swansea boss Russell Martin has claimed he wants the “correct mentality” from his team ahead of their fixture against Derby County this weekend, according to Dai Sport.

The club are lingering near the relegation places and suffered another defeat at the hands of Fulham in midweek, as the Cottagers brushed them aside 3-1.

Before that though, they managed to keep a clean sheet against Huddersfield and pulled off a 1-0 victory.

It’s been a trend throughout the Swans ten games so far this campaign that they’ve performed slightly better at home than they have away both in terms of results and goals conceded. They’ve conceded 11 goals in total away, compared to just three at the Liberty Stadium although they’ve also scored more away from home too, suggesting those games are much more open.

They’ve also struggled to turn draws into wins, the second tier side having registered just two wins to their name and four draws so far.

23 questions about some of Swansea City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 What age group was Joe Allen in? 1988 1990 1992 1994

It’s a pattern that boss Russell Martin has noticed as he told Dai Sport: “We have the most clean sheets in the league. Maybe we have to change our mentality a little bit.

“At Fulham, we worked on a few different things out of possession. They had to show moments of real quality to beat a high press. When you say tighten up, before that we had no shots on target against us in the game before [Huddersfield].

“It’s up to us to try and bring the correct mentality tomorrow.”

Martin then is looking for more solidity against Derby but won’t want to surrender too much attacking prowess in pursuit of yet another clean sheet for his side.

The Verdict

Russell Martin can get his teams playing superb football as we’ve seen during his stint with MK Dons. At Swansea though, he’s yet to replicate some of those performances and turn his club’s good showings into wins.

Too often they’ve looked solid at the back but have been unable to go up the other end, snatch a goal and grab three points. Against Huddersfield, that was more like what Martin wants as a boss, as they kept a clean sheet and snatched the victory.

It was the complete opposite in midweek, as they crumbled and conceded three. The Swans boss then is right in saying that they need to find the right mentality to ensure they are playing good football at both ends of the pitch. If they can get that right on Saturday, then it could be a result to build on after the international break.