Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin believes that there could be at least 12 teams competing for promotion in the Championship this season.

The Saints currently sit in 10th place, which is perhaps underwhelming considering the strength of their squad.

Despite the competitive nature of the Championship, they have the opportunity to climb up the table and contend for a spot in the top six.

Southampton boss Russell Martin believes the Saints may be just one of at least 12 teams that could be in the promotion mix at the end of the season, speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

This season's Championship is arguably a more difficult league to compete in this season than it was last term.

Wigan Athletic and Reading were hampered by points deductions - and Blackpool were extremely poor - giving other sides in the relegation mix the opportunity to survive.

Rotherham United are one side that managed to keep themselves afloat in the second tier, but they are finding life much more difficult this term and that isn't a shock considering the teams that have come down and some that have come up.

Sheffield Wednesday may be struggling, but Ipswich Town are in the top two and Plymouth Argyle are currently doing enough to keep their head above water in this league.

On paper, Leeds United, Leicester City and the Saints have very strong squads despite all three losing key players during the summer, and the trio have had varying levels of success.

How have Southampton got on this season?

Unfortunately for Martin's side, they currently sit in 10th position and this is an underwhelming position for them considering the strength of their squad.

They may have lost Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and other valuable players during the summer transfer window, but after going unbeaten in their opening four league games and taking 10 points from a possible 12, the Saints will have been hoping to be in the play-offs.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Four consecutive losses after that disrupted their progress, but they have managed to get themselves back on track since with two wins and a draw in their last three league matches.

Their draw against Rotherham United just before the international break will have disappointed them - but they have the chance to make amends with a win at Hull City this afternoon.

What did Russell Martin say about the Championship?

At the time of writing, Martin's side are in 10th place but only one point adrift of the top six and three points behind Preston North End who are in third place.

This just reinforces how tight the division still is at this early stage of the season, with a win today potentially taking the south-coast outfit up quite a few places.

And the Saints' boss believes there will still be plenty of teams in the mix for promotion at the end of the campaign.

He said: "It's never easy in the Championship and I think people need to understand that.

"The competitive nature of this league and the clubs that think they can get promoted or be in the mix for the play-offs is huge.

"It was about 12 teams until the final day of last season and it will be the same this year."

Is Russell Martin right about the Championship?

You feel Martin's prediction will end up coming true.

Leicester and Ipswich Town have shown enough to suggest that they will be in the promotion mix at the end of this term, Preston North End will be keen to secure a top-six spot after missing out last term and you would back Sunderland and Leeds to be involved as well.

Even some of those in the bottom end of the division, including Coventry City and Middlesbrough, will be hopeful of sealing a place in the promotion mix.

And some of those who weren't promotion contenders last term, including Birmingham City and Cardiff City, are now very competitive.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more than 12 teams in the promotion mix towards the latter stages of the season, including the Saints who will be hoping that their strong squad can carry them into the top six.