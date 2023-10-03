Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin will be relying on Will Smallbone's knowledge of Stoke City to gain an advantage in their upcoming game.

Both Stoke and Southampton have had mixed results this season and will be looking to secure a win.

The outcome of the match may come down to defensive strength and minimising mistakes.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that he will be calling on the expertise of Will Smallbone ahead of tonight's game at Stoke City, speaking to the Daily Echo.

Midfielder Smallbone spent last season at the bet365 Stadium under the stewardship of Stoke boss Alex Neil and with this, he will have some useful information to provide ahead of this clash in Staffordshire.

Smallbone played well for a chunk of the 2022/23 campaign, proving to be particularly good away at Middlesbrough as he managed to form an excellent relationship with Ben Pearson and Josh Laurent in the middle of the park.

Who's the favourite ahead of Stoke City v Southampton?

He is back with the Saints now, who have endured a pretty mixed start to the season. Making a bright start, they then lost four league games in a row before getting themselves back on track last weekend with a victory over Leeds United.

Stoke also managed to get themselves back on track at the weekend with a win at Bristol City - and this was a much-needed victory for manager Neil who was under a bit of pressure after 15 minutes when the Robins went 2-0 up.

The Staffordshire outfit get the chance to return home this evening - but that isn't necessarily a good thing with Hull City beating them 3-1 at the bet365 Stadium in their last home game.

Tonight's visitors, however, haven't won away from home since the Plymouth Argyle clash in mid-August, so both teams may feel as though they have a chance of getting three points from this game.

What weapon do Southampton have against Stoke City?

Martin will know how Neil works from their time together at Norwich City - but the latter will have tweaked things since then and with Smallbone working under the ex-Norwich boss during their time at Stoke - the Saints' boss wasn't afraid to share that he will be using the midfielder's knowledge.

He said: "It will be a really interesting and different game to Saturday. I am really looking forward to it.

"Will (Smallbone) played under Alex Neil last season and has an understanding of how he works. We will be tapping into that as well."

Who will win the Stoke City v Southampton game?

It's a difficult one to call because both sides have their weaknesses going into this one.

Stoke will be under a lot of pressure to get a result considering how badly their home clash against Hull went - but they will be in a good mood following their victory at Ashton Gate.

The Saints will also be on a high after winning against Leeds, who were on the rise before their defeat against St Mary's.

But can Martin's side stay strong defensively and limit unforced errors? You feel those two factors could end up determining the outcome of this match.

This game is arguably too close to call at the moment - but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Stoke come out on top with a narrow road.

The Saints can't afford to get carried away - and need to prove their worth away from home. If they can get a win tonight, that would be a massive boost for them.