Russell Martin reveals the Swansea City player he is “really gutted” for as World Cup looms

Swansea City have made a strong start to this Championship campaign, with Russell Martin’s men sitting just outside the play-off spots.

The Swans will be looking to end their four-game winless run when they travel to Huddersfield Town this weekend. Martin’s side have drawn back-to-back games 2-2 against Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City, respectively, and will be looking to put the disappointment of conceding a last-minute equaliser in midweek behind them.

Ahead of this game, the Wales national team has announced its squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and as well as some surprising inclusions, there have also been some notable absentees.

One player who has unfortunately missed out on being named in the Wales squad is Swansea midfielder Oliver Cooper. The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Championship outfit, making 15 appearances in the League, grabbing three goals and one assist.

This is the attacking midfielder’s breakthrough season, with Cooper only managing five appearances before this season, all coming in the 2020/21 season. Then last season, the Welshman was sent out on loan to League Two outfit Newport County, and after an impressive loan, the 22-year-old has been given regular opportunities by Russell Martin.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game, Martin has reacted to the news of Cooper’s absence from the Wales squad. He said in his press conference: “I’m really gutted for Ollie. I’m just really disappointed for him. If I was the Wales manager he’d be going. I’m not the Wales manager so I can’t really comment on why he’s not in the squad.

“The fact he’s got himself so close he should be immensely proud of. I’m not sure Ollie could have done much more than he has done to be involved. He might be involved at some point if there are injuries.”

The Verdict

Martin’s comments reveal his opinion of Cooper as a player; it was Martin who brought Cooper into the Swansea first team setup, and he obviously believes the 22-year-old should be in the national squad.

The Swansea manager will not want this news to take anything away from how the midfielder has been playing and will want him to see this as something that can spur him on more.

Martin will know that if Cooper keeps performing at the level he is and on a consistent basis, then sooner rather than later he will be playing for his country, and this will be something Martin will be telling the midfielder.