Russell Martin reveals the ex-Celtic player who had a big say in Swansea City transfer decision

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has revealed that former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown played a role in convincing the Swans to make a move for Olivier Ntcham.

Ntcham arrived at Swansea on a free transfer following his departure from Celtic at the beginning of August and the midfielder will now be looking to get his career back on track.

It was a difficult end to his time at Celtic Park for Ntcham, who had been allowed to leave the Scottish giants on a loan spell to Ligue 1 side Marseille in the winter window last term.

However, that move proved to be a controversial one with it not being wanted by the French sides then manager Andre Villas-Boas. In the end, he managed to make just four appearances in the league for Marseille.

The 25-year-old had been an integral part of Celtic’s squad in the three seasons prior to last term and he played an important role alongside Brown in midfield.

In his 150 appearances for the club, he managed to pick up three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Poland manager, at the time of writing, Paulo Sousa, once managed Swansea City. True False

Speaking to Swansea City’s official club website, Martin revealed that Brown had played a part in convincing him to make a move to sign Ntcham alongside other former Celtic players. While he also revealed that the midfielder could be in line to feature right away for the Swans.

He said: “We do need to be a bit patient, but he’s arrived in incredible shape.

“There’s nothing quite like playing games and training properly; training on your own is tough, but he’s worked extremely hard to keep himself in really good shape, and that’s down to his mentality.

“I think he’s got a really good mentality to work, and I spoke to a few players at Celtic about that; about him and his approach to training, and they spoke so highly of him.

“I spoke to Scott Brown about him. I spoke to him and a couple of other guys who aren’t at Celtic anymore. A couple members of staff, too, who I’ve worked with in the Scotland set-up that work for Celtic.

“They all spoke really highly of Olivier. He’s played at a club with a huge expectancy to win every single week, he’s played in the Champions League…

“We have to be a little bit patient, but he’s in good shape and he’s a brilliant player, and I expect him to be ready to be in a position to start against Hull.”

The verdict

Ntcham is a player that has endured a difficult period over the last year or so and he will now be eager to get back to playing regularly in a side where he is valued as an influential performer.

Swansea is an excellent move for the 25-year-old because he should be able to bring a lot to the options that Martin has available to him in the midfield area.

The midfielder has proven that he can be an important part of a successful side at Celtic and handle an environment where he is expected to be winning games on a consistent basis.

That means that Ntcham will be able to provide a real winning mentality to the dressing room at Swansea. It will be interesting to see how swiftly that can translate to the rest of the squad because at times this season there have been occasions where they have not got points from games that they should have.

It is interesting to see that the likes of Brown gave Swansea a glowing report on Ntcham and that shows how valued he was by his team mates at Celtic. So, it looks like a transfer that should work out for the Swans.