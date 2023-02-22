Russell Martin reveals the Arsenal figure he takes “huge inspiration” from with Swansea future in limbo

Russell Martin says he is looking at Mikel Arteta’s example at Arsenal as a way of trying to win time and patience at Swansea City at the moment.

The Swans look set for a mid-table finish this year with inconsistency plaguing them this season and a run of four losses in the last five league games has not exactly done Martin favours with the support.

Of course, it’s far from it being at a point where it is untenable that he continues but as he looks to earn a contract extension and more time to continue the project he has mapped out, results do need to pick up.

Quoted by the BBC, he has revealed how Mikel Arteta’s turnaround at Arsenal, because of the time he was afforded, is inspiring him:

“We’re in a tough moment. Results have been tough, but we’re sitting 12th in the league with the youngest team and smallest squad.

“I get the negativity over the last five weeks since January and people only look at the results. That’s what people who support their club care about and I get that. But we care as much about this club as the local supporters.

“At times we’ve had real clarity on the way we’re doing things which has filtered down through the club, but often people don’t care about the bigger picture.

“But we were given three [targets] when we came. Bring back the Swansea way of dominating the ball, promote young players that can become assets for the club and get as close to the play-offs as possible.

“I think we’ve ticked the first two, but the budget effects the third.

“But what we’re trying to achieve is not going to happen overnight. We’re on a journey and it’s a painful one.

“I take huge inspiration from someone like Arteta. He lost nine out of 10 at one point with a young team, but he understood the big picture and how much they would learn from those moments and the benefit is huge. The clarity and vision he had was amazing.”

The Verdict

It is a fair point that Martin makes in that time can be the ultimate weapon for a manager if they are able to use it – Arsenal have become a seriously good side under Arteta now.

In that time, though, results still need to come and Martin will know getting out of the current rut they are in asap will be the only thing that keeps him in the job.

He’s clearly not panicking just yet, though, and time will tell as to whether results do start turning in his favour once more.