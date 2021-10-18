Russell Martin reveals Swansea City hope after Cardiff victory

Swansea City boss Russell Martin hopes yesterday’s 3-0 home victory has repaid some of the faith shown in him since his appointment in early August, speaking to the BBC.

The Swans have undergone quite a transformation since their play-off final loss to Brentford back in May, losing their manager and multiple key players during the previous transfer window and needing to rebuild.

Star striker Andre Ayew was the first high-profile figure to leave, ending his association with the second-tier side on the expiration of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and opting to move to Qatar.

Have Swansea City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Swnasea had a higher or lower average attendance than Bournemouth this season? Higher Lower

Another huge change came after that though, with Steve Cooper leaving the club in late July amid his reported concerns with the direction of the club – and in an attempt to play an attractive style of football – current manager Martin was poached from League One outfit MK Dons.

More player departures following with last season’s key men Jamal Lowe and Connor Roberts moving to AFC Bournemouth and Burnley, with several names including Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Flynn Downes arriving in return.

With this transformation, they had only won two of their 11 league games before their match against local rivals Cardiff City – but performed admirably against the Bluebirds and sealed a resounding 3-0 win – a scoreline that could have potentially been even higher.

Martin believes this victory in front of the home fans is well deserved for the Swans’ supporters after a difficult start to 2021/22, saying: “Everyone has to enjoy it (the victory).

“Hopefully that’s repaid some of the support and faith we have been given since we have been here.

“The supporters have been so patient. They have been so understanding of what’s going on. Hopefully they enjoyed today and we can kick on and keep improving.”

The Verdict:

Fair play to the Swansea City fans, the vast majority of them have been patient whilst the new style of play has been implemented.

Many supporters would have been nervous after a slow start and in fairness, it was probably a shock to the system having spent the vast majority of the past couple of years fighting at the top end of the table.

Things seemed to click yesterday though – and whilst they can’t get too carried away with inevitable bumps in the road still to come – it’s something that Martin and his coaching staff can build on going into the next set of games.

To win against an arch-rival in front of a packed crowd is also a massive boost and will give the players a lot of confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures, with a daunting midweek test against West Bromwich Albion to come.

The Baggies have only lost one of their opening 12 league games, so a draw or a win would be a real statement of intent to the rest of the league, and they have the creativity of Jamie Paterson and goalscoring prowess of Joel Piroe to hurt their defence.