Russell Martin reveals selection status of new Swansea City signing ahead of QPR clash

Russell Martin has revealed that new signing Fin Stevens will be in-line to make his debut for Swansea City this weekend.

The 19-year old arrived as part of a season-long loan agreement with Brentford before yesterday evening’s 11pm deadline.

The right-back has made one Premier League appearance for the Bees, coming off the bench in the final 15 minutes of a 4-1 loss to Southampton last January.

Stevens has gone out on loan in order to gain first-team experience, with the Swans boss believing he can have a great impact on his side.

Despite only joining the club on deadline day, it has been confirmed that he will be in the squad to face QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Cabango will also be returning to the squad following the completion of his one-game suspension.

“Fin is a young player with real potential, and he is a real athlete,” said Martin, via the club’s official website.

“We have watched him a number of times playing for Wales under-21s, we watched him in the cup for Brentford and he has been in and around the first-team for a couple of seasons now.

“We spoke to a couple of people at Brentford, players and coaches, and they spoke really highly of him as a character and a person, first and foremost.

“Their belief is that he could adapt to the Championship very easily. He’s another young, hungry and promising player.

“We need to bed him in and give him some time, but he’ll be straight into the squad tomorrow.”

Martin’s side will be looking to end a four game run without a win when they host Michael Beale’s team.

The South Wales outfit are only hovering above the relegation zone going into the weekend, with the club 21st in the Championship table.

The Verdict

Considering how short of options Swansea are at right wing back, it would make sense to hand Stevens some form of game time on Saturday.

Throwing him at the start may be a risk given he is only just in the door.

However, bedding him in slowly may also not be an option given the team’s need in that area of the pitch.

The return of Cabango will be a welcome boost for Martin, who will need everyone to remain available over the coming weeks due to the current injuries already impacting his squad selection.