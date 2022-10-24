Russell Martin reveals potentially crucial pre-match message to Swansea City players ahead of Cardiff City victory

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed he told his players not to get involved in altercations and scuffles during yesterday’s clash against local rivals Cardiff City, speaking to his side’s official media team.

The Swans had done the double over the Bluebirds last season and were favourites to take all three points once again with their superior league position and the fact they had the home advantage.

Although no players were sent off in either tie last term, the pair still enjoy an intense rivalry and this is why Callum Robinson’s red card will have come as no real shock to many.

The former West Bromwich Albion forward threw the ball at Ben Cabango from close range in the seventh minute, arguably leaving referee Darren Bond with little choice but to give the Republic of Ireland international his marching orders.

That made the hosts’ assignment of winning the three points slightly easier, with Ollie Cooper opening the score less than 10 minutes before the interval before Michael Obafemi all but sealed the victory midway through the second 45.

In the end, Robinson’s dismissal could have proved to be the key moment in the game and Swansea boss Martin has revealed that discipline was high up on his agenda going into the match.

He said: “We were helped with the early red card.

“It was something we spoke to our players about – especially the young ones in the team – to not get involved in any of that. Thankfully for us, one of their players did.

“It’s a really easy mistake to make when the atmosphere is like this in such a big game.”

The Verdict:

Some would argue Robinson’s incident wasn’t worthy of a red card – but the Irishman simply had to be more streetwise as an experienced player and in the end – he’s cost his team.

Not only did he cost his side yesterday – but his absence may also be detrimental in upcoming games and that’s why Mark Hudson would have every right to be upset with him.

Yesterday was a good opportunity for the Bluebirds to get themselves back on track as underdogs, with this tag potentially giving them the freedom to play without shackles on.

And they knew they would have had opportunities to get themselves in front following the Swans’ display against Reading in midweek.

Martin’s side may have dominated that match – but they looked extremely poor defensively and that’s how Paul Ince’s side managed to take a 2-0 lead before the hosts capitalised on their home advantage to turn the game around.

Their wobbly defence would have given Robinson the opportunities to cause problems – but he wasted that. He now has to learn from this dismissal.