Russell Martin reveals latest thoughts on Jamie Paterson’s status at Swansea City

Swansea City could be set for a nervy end to the January transfer window, with Russell Martin admitting via the club’s Twitter account that if he is still at the club on Tuesday it would be ‘amazing.’

The Swans have relied on the 30-year-old for a number of contributions in front of goal so far this campaign, with the player managing a haul of eight goals and four assists in just 22 league games.

It’s these performances that have caught the eye of potential other suitors and could mean a move happens before the window slams shut on Monday.

However, speaking via the Welsh outfits’ Twitter account today, the club’s boss Russell Martin confirmed that ‘nothing has changed’ in regards to the players situation – and that may mean there is a chance for the side to hold onto him this month.

The manager also admitted that if he does stay on at the Liberty Stadium and see out the season with them then the boss and the player may have to ‘have a chat about it’ because of the fact he is currently unhappy with his situation in Wales.

Paterson hasn’t been featuring as of late for his club – in spite of his efforts for them this year – because of an ongoing contract dispute at the side. The player, as reported by Wales Online, isn’t happy at the club and the terms of a potential new deal at the Liberty Stadium and it could certainly mean he is shipped out soon.

However, with the way things stand at Swansea, it would be no surprise to see him depart the club. If he stays, then he may only grow more unhappy – and that could be bad for both the club and the player alike.

The Verdict

Jamie Paterson has already proven during his stint in the Swansea squad this year that he is a superb option to have in the Championship at any team. Even at 30-years-old, he has been clinical in front of goal.

It’s bad news then to see all of these reports emerge about his ongoing situation at the Liberty Stadium. If he isn’t happy about the contract on the table from the Swans – and he doesn’t want to stay on at the club – then he needs to find a new side and fast.

The transfer deadline is closing in on the player and there should be a fair few suitors interested in him based on his showings but the fact he is currently unhappy at Swansea and has caused a confrontation at the Liberty Stadium might put some people off bringing him in.

The best situation here then might be for Paterson to go and speak to Russell Martin and play a part for them until the end of the season before a more amicable departure at the end of the campaign.