Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin has criticised his team's reaction to disappointment, highlighting their lack of bravery and failure to keep playing after conceding a goal.

But the most disappointing aspect of Southampton's loss against Ipswich Town was arguably their inability to create enough chances in the game, despite having talented attacking players on the pitch.

Southampton's poor performance in the final third is a concern and they will need to improve in this department if they want to secure three points in their upcoming match against Middlesbrough.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has criticised his side's reaction to disappointment following last night's 1-0 home defeat against Ipswich Town, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Saints came into this game needing at least a point following two heavy defeats either side of the international break.

Before the interval, Sunderland claimed a stunning 5-0 win against them at the Stadium of Light, with the Saints' defence collapsing that day despite the club enjoying a very decent start to the campaign.

They may have had the break to put things right - but they were unable to stop another big loss with Leicester finding themselves 3-1 up at half-time on Friday evening and the Foxes added another in the second 45 through Stephy Mavididi.

On paper, their game against Ipswich may have been seen as more winnable for the Saints considering the fact Enzo Maresca's Foxes are such a strong side.

But Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys have also made an excellent start to the season and they took the lead on the half-hour mark, with Omari Hutchinson capitalising on a defensive error to put the visitors 1-0 up at St Mary's.

Unfortunately for the Saints, they failed to get themselves back in it and quite frankly, they didn't create anywhere near enough chances during the latter stages of the game to test Ipswich's resolve, something they will be disappointed by.

They now head into Saturday's away clash at Middlesbrough on the back of three straight defeats and although Michael Carrick's side have started the season poorly, this looks set to be a tough test for Martin's men.

What was Russell Martin most disappointed by following Southampton's clash against Ipswich Town?

There are a few things that Martin could have criticised last night.

The defensive error for the goal was poor and they didn't create enough chances to get themselves back in the game.

But Martin was more critical of their reaction to Hutchinson's goal, saying: "The one thing I didn’t enjoy was the reaction to the disappointment.

"The last three games have been defined by how we reacted to disappointment. We haven’t reacted well enough at all. The 20 minutes after we conceded were the toughest moments in the match because we weren’t brave enough to keep playing.

"It’s really frustrating to concede a poor goal again but it’s about how we react. The whole place has so much scar tissue, supporters and players – so much disappointment.

"We don’t react well enough at all to any disappointment. Anyone."

What was the most disappointing aspect of Southampton's loss against Ipswich Town?

Everyone knew the Saints had defensive errors in them so the goal probably isn't the most disappointing thing about last night.

If anything, it was to be expected.

However, the fact they didn't create enough going forward is a real shock because they had the calibre of players on the pitch to make a difference.

Even when Adam Armstrong was forced off late on, they had Sekou Mara come on and the fact they failed to make the most of their top-quality attacking options is a travesty.

This is something they need to work on ahead of their trip to Teesside because if they fail to impress in the final third against Boro, they won't come away from that game with any points with their poor defensive record in mind.