Southampton boss Russell Martin believes the team that is bravest on the ball, most aggressive out of possession and shows the most intensity will come out on top, with his side taking on Leicester City this evening.

The Saints come into this clash after their 5-0 loss against Sunderland just before the international break, with the visitors suffering a miserable afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

That will have dented their confidence and they will rue the fact they didn't have the chance to redeem themselves quickly, but they have the home advantage tonight and will have benefitted from a rest.

Not only will they have been allowed to recover from physical fatigue - but they will have also had the chance to allow their new signings to settle in without games coming thick and fast.

What happened in Leicester City's last game?

Leicester will have also benefitted from time off - and they will be desperate to bounce back following their 1-0 defeat against Hull City last time out.

Liam Delap scored the only goal of the game - but they could have had more with others having chances in the second half to extend their lead.

In saying that, it was the Foxes who were dominant at the King Power Stadium after the likes of Cesare Casadei, Abdul Fatuwu and Stephy Mavididi came on.

And they were perhaps unlucky not to win the game, let alone get a draw.

Russell Martin on what will determine the outcome of Southampton v Leicester City

Martin has picked out a trio of factors that he thinks will determine what the result of tonight's clash will be - and he will be hoping his side come out on top in all departments.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "Both teams are going into this a little wounded. The team that is the bravest with the ball, that shows the most intensity and the most aggression out of possession, will come out on top.

"Leicester present a different challenge to what we have faced so far and I think our players will rise to that challenge. This game will be a brilliant advert for Championship football.

"We have a chance to get back on track and it will make for a really interesting game."

Who will come out on top between Southampton and Leicester City?

This could be a close match and it has probably been made closer by the fact the Saints are at home.

If Leicester were at the King Power, you would probably back them to come away with the three points, even with their loss against Hull in mind.

But the Saints have the home advantage and if they can capitalise on that, you would probably back them to secure a draw.

They will be keen to bounce back so they will have no shortage of motivation to do well, especially against one of the best sides (if not the best) team in the division.

If Martin's side concede early on though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them collapse because the Sunderland defeat will probably still be on their mind.

If they can get a win though, it would be a magnificent response to that demolition on Wearside. You can't rule that out either.