Swansea City head coach Russell Martin told his players after Tuesday night’s defeat to Millwall that if they can reach they same level of “courage, attitude, and mentality” against Bristol City on Sunday he is “really confident” they will win.

The Swans dominated possession and created more chances at The Den in midweek but were beaten 2-1.

Millwall scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half and through Ryan Manning got a goal back just before the hour, the visitors were not able to avoid defeat.

Speaking after the game, Martin revealed he was pleased with the performance of his team but admitted the result was disappointing.

“I thought we played brilliantly tonight,” he told Football League World. “I think we dominated the game in pretty much every facet - more chances, more of the ball and limited them to very little really.

“We’ve been undone by a long throw and a mistake unfortunately so really frustrated, really hurt but really proud of how the players played. It’s felt like the last couple of games have been slowly coming back to life and being us in terms of how we want the game to look and the courage they’re being asked to show.

“Confidence has been building up slowly but surely after a really tough period. Not an easy place to come tonight at all, once of the best home forms in the league, I think they’re fifth in the league now.

“I’m really pleased with the performance and I’m really disappointed with the result because I don’t think it’s what we deserved.”

Martin’s side are back at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday for the visit of Bristol City.

There is little love lost between the Robins and the Welsh club, particularly after the former dumped the latter out of the FA Cup earlier this season, which should make this weekend’s affair a tasty one.

The Swansea boss is confident his side will beat the visitors if they play like they did on Tuesday evening and revealed he’d told them that in the dressing room.

He explained: “We need to get a win very quickly to relax a few people and grow the lads confidence even further than what it was tonight. I loved the courage they showed tonight, I loved the intensity they showed.

“We were great tonight. Whatever anyone wants to say, we were really good tonight so I’m really pleased with that.

“I said to them if you play like that on Sunday at home with the crowd right behind you. You play with that courage, attitude, and mentality. If we play like on Sunday, I’m really confident we’ll win.”