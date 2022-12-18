Russell Martin reveals his frustration with Swansea City’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Coventry City

Russell Martin had admitted that he was hurt by Swansea City’s performance in their 3-3 draw with Coventry City.

The Swans found themselves 3-0 down before mounting a remarkable comeback to salvage a point at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

However, the Swansea manager focused more on the deficit rather than the comeback when reflecting on the game.

He claimed that the performance gave him mixed emotions, but that he was extremely disappointed in the manner in which the side fell behind.

The 36-year old believes that he was let down by the collapse, highlighting a lack of aggression from his side in response to the initial setback.

While there were aspects of the team’s performance that he enjoyed, he was quite critical of the side’s reaction to going 3-0 down, citing the substitutes as having the right attitude in the last 30 minutes, which inspired the comeback.

Reflecting on the game, Martin told Swansea’s official website: “For half an hour we were incredible. I’m really grateful and proud of the last half hour but really hurt by the first 60 minutes.

“The energy at the top of the pitch, all things we worked on was nowhere near acceptable. There was a lack of physical contact and aggression in transition, was nowhere near acceptable.

“To then concede from a set piece was a disgrace. Conceding 17 shots is far too many. The reaction to it was OK. There was stuff I did not like one bit in the first half – and I’ve told the players.

“I don’t know where it came from. Then we conceded two crazy goals. The thing that hurt the most was the reaction to the disappointment.

“The subs that came on were willing to run. There was more energy and intensity, there was no ego. I’m incredibly proud and grateful that we got something.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Darren Pratley Yes No

The draw leaves Swansea with 32 points from the opening 23 games of the campaign.

The South Wales club are now seven league games without a win, drawing five times, to put the team 10th in the Championship table at the halfway mark.

The Verdict

A 3-3 involving a comeback is always going to leave both teams feeling quite strange afterwards.

For 30 minutes, Swansea were electric and did excellently to earn their way back into the game against tough opposition.

However, to go 3-0 down in the first place required some pretty poor performances too, leaving Martin with a lot to parse through in order to analyse his team’s display.

This many draws in succession is a huge source of frustration for the club, and it could prove costly to the team’s play-off aspirations if things don’t improve in the second half of the campaign.