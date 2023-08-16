Highlights Russell Martin expressed his full faith in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, stating that he doesn't have a problem with him and believes he will become one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

Southampton are still in the hunt for new signings - though according to manager Russell Martin, that won't incorporate a new goalkeeper.

Doubts were cast over last summer's newest goalkeeper signing Gavin Bazunu, who, having spent a strong year on loan at local rivals Portsmouth in the previous League One campaign, failed to properly acclimatise to the Premier League after being thrown into the deep end after a £15million move from Manchester City.

Naturally, Bazunu started the first two Championship games of the season, though Southampton have conceded five goals in two games - which has asked questions of the 21-year-old Irishman. But Martin has paid faith to his shot stopper by stating that he 'doesn't have a problem' with Bazunu - labelling him as a 'brilliant goalkeeper and asset'.

What did Russell Martin say about Gavin Bazunu?

Speaking in a fan forum about the upcoming season and the transfer window, Martin was asked a question about Bazunu's campaign last time out where he largely struggled - with one fan wondering about strengthening the 'spine of the team'. But Martin backed his man with a rousing speech which left many applauding.

He said: “We don’t have a problem with the goalkeeper, in my opinion. We have a full international who is 20 years old, and he will have taken unbelievable learning from last season, playing in the team that finished bottom of the Premier League.

“That’s not easy for a goalkeeper, and it’s definitely not easy for a young goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy is a really experienced number two and Joe Lumley is a really experienced number three, we have real strength in that department.

“I have been made aware of this narrative around Gav [Bazunu]. Last season has happened, you can’t impact that. What he can impact is that he will be one of the best goalkeepers in the division. For how we want to play, if I was looking at a goalkeeper, I’d want to sign Gavin Bazunu. His mentality, how he has been how he has trained, how he plays.

“On Saturday, he couldn’t do anything. He doesn’t deserve to concede four goals at all. It’s not his problem, it’s the guys in front of him and we will learn from that.

“I can only speak from my short time here, but Gavin will be a brilliant goalkeeper and a brilliant asset to this club. As long as he maintains the standards he has in the last few weeks, he will be more than fine.”

How experienced is Gavin Bazunu?

Bazunu made his debut for Shamrock Rovers back in 2018, aged just 16, making six appearances before joining Manchester City in September 2018.

Whilst failing to make an appearance so far for City, Bazunu has made 75 EFL appearances and over 30 Premier League appearances, whilst also garnering 16 caps for Ireland ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

There is no doubting Bazunu’s quality at his current age, and having twice won the Premier League Save of the Month award alongside being included in the 2021-22 League One Team of the Season, Saints fans would do well to bide their time for a top goalkeeper to come through the ranks.