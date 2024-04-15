Highlights Russell Martin responds to Brighton speculation, reiterating happiness with Southampton and ambitions for Premier League promotion.

Martin calls rumors of potential Brighton move speculation, emphasizing focus on current role with Saints.

Southampton's promotion push remains Martin's priority, with automatic promotion still within reach despite sitting in fourth place.

Russell Martin has responded to speculation over his Southampton future.

The 38-year-old has been named as a potential replacement for Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton, should the Italian leave the club this summer.

De Zerbi is likely to attract interest from some of Europe’s top clubs following his successful stint at the Amex.

Brighton have already begun planning for life without their manager, and have reportedly identified the Saints boss as an ideal target.

Martin was appointed as Southampton manager last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Russell Martin responds to Brighton speculation

Martin has issued his response to the reports linking his name with a switch to Brighton for next season.

He has reiterated his happiness with his work at Southampton, and indicated his ambition is to guide the club back to the Premier League.

“Honestly I’ve not got a clue,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“The head of media said it to me the other day and I’ve not got a clue.

“Obviously, I’m from there and the styles are fairly similar.

“It’s probably someone putting two and two together and making five.

“I’m in a job I’m really happy with, and I need to get promoted to the Premier League.

“It’s really that simple.”

Russell Martin's Southampton record

Martin began his management career at MK Dons, taking over the first team squad in 2019 before departing for Swansea City in 2021.

He guided the Swans to a 15th place finish in the Championship in his first campaign with the Welsh outfit.

They finished 10th in the 2022/23 season, narrowly missing out on a play-off place, which led to his switch to Southampton in 2023.

He has overseen 46 games during his time at St. Mary’s so far, winning 26, drawing 10 and losing 10.

Southampton's promotion push

Southampton are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season, but find themselves outside the top two positions with just a handful of games remaining,sitting in fourth place.

The gap to second place Leicester City is now seven points, but the Hampshire outfit has a game in hand over the Foxes.

Ipswich are a point further ahead in top spot, but have played one more game than Leicester.

Southampton will need a spotless record in their final five games to stand a chance of securing automatic promotion to the top flight.

Their remaining fixtures come against Preston North End, Cardiff City, Leicester, Stoke City and third place Leeds United.

Brighton are a very forward-thinking club, and will already have lined up potential replacements for de Zerbi.

It would come as no surprise if Martin was one of their targets given his style of play and the success he’s had with Southampton so far.

The Seagulls have pulled from the Championship before already, bringing Graham Potter to the club from Swansea.

If Southampton fail to gain promotion, and de Zerbi does leave, then this could be a very possible move, but Martin’s message should ease any concerns over his immediate future with the club.