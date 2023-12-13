Highlights Martin praises Holgate's impact in the dressing room, but understands if Everton seeks a move for him to get more playing time.

Holgate's potential departure would leave Southampton thin in defense and in need of a replacement in January.

Southampton currently sits in fourth place in the Championship table, with a chance to move level on points with third-place Leeds United with a win.

Russell Martin has provided an update on the future of Mason Holgate at Southampton.

The Everton defender is currently on loan with the Saints as part of an agreement with the Premier League team.

However, according to Football Insider, the Toffees are seriously considering terminating that agreement in the January transfer window.

Holgate has struggled for game time at St. Mary’s, making just five appearances in Martin’s team since joining from Merseyside.

The centre-back has attracted interest from elsewhere in the Championship, with Boro and Watford having been linked with signing the 27-year-old in the new year.

Martin responds to Holgate speculation

Martin has claimed that Southampton would like to keep Holgate beyond the January transfer window, praising his impact in the dressing room.

But the Saints boss has admitted that he would understand if Everton opted to seek a move elsewhere to try and get him greater playing time.

"He is out of the team because the other guys have played well and that is frustrating for him,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

"I can’t sit here and say he is definitely staying.

"Would we want him to stay? Yes.

“He is a great teammate, he’s got a great energy around the place and he’s been good on the pitch the last few times.

"However, I also understand that he probably wants to play more minutes and for Everton, it is probably frustrating as well.

"I am sure there will be conversations between Jason [Wilcox], Everton, and maybe Mason’s agent at some point."

Holgate has found himself second choice to Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jan Bednarek so far this season.

Martin has opted for that pairing for most of the campaign, especially as Jack Stephens has struggled for fitness.

Holgate’s potential departure would leave Southampton looking quite thin in that area of the team as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton league position

The Saints are currently fourth in the table ahead of tonight’s clash with Coventry City.

Related Southampton should test Leeds United nerve with January transfer offer: View Southampton's potential pursuit of a Leeds United January transfer makes a lot of sense

Martin’s team could move level on points with third place Leeds United with a win, although they will need a victory margin of 11 goals to overtake the Whites in the standings.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last 12 games, with the gap to seventh place Preston North End now six points.

Holgate’s departure would necessitate January business

Holgate may not have featured too often for Southampton so far this season, but he is taking up an important role in the team.

His departure would mean the south coast club must look to find a replacement in January.

The team needs defensive cover going into the second half of the season, so losing Holgate would be a blow to Martin, even if his performances were never too stellar.

However, it makes sense for the centre-back to seek a move elsewhere, as he is likely to receive greater playing time at a club like Boro given their injury issues.