Russell Martin reacts to latest Swansea City transfer following West Ham agreement

Swansea City have confirmed the addition of a sixth summer signing to the club this afternoon.

The Championship club have come to an agreement with West Ham over a loan move for Armstrong Okoflex.

The 19-year old made his debut for the Hammers last Thursday in the side’s Europa Conference League second leg against Vborg, coming on as a late substitute.

The forward lacks senior level experience, which this loan move is hoping to secure him over the course of this season.

It has been a frustrating start to the campaign for Russell Martin’s side, who currently sit in 22nd place in the league table.

However, the Swansea boss is hopeful that the youngster can bring something different to the team’s attack and believes that he will be really suited to the side’s style of play.

“He’s someone completely different to anything we’ve got in the building,” said Martin, via Dai Sport.

“He’s a wide player who really likes to get at people.

“Fortunately for us, we’ve had people at both clubs who have recognised there might be an opportunity here for young players, because our situation financially hasn’t changed.

“We’re really lucky that, because of our style of play, the opportunities young players get here are probably more than most places, so we’re really fortunate that people at both clubs [Wolves and West Ham] recognise this is a good place for both young players to play.”

A poor defensive record has stood out as a big stumbling block towards progress from the opening six fixtures, with Swansea having the joint worst record in the division.

The visit to Stoke on Wednesday represents a chance to end a three-game run without a win, as Martin’s side looks to jump out of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is an exciting signing as the 19-year old has shown a lot of potential at underage level.

While it is unlikely that he will go straight into the starting lineup, Okoflex will offer something extra from the bench that was needed for Swansea.

It is a great opportunity for the forward, who should receive a solid amount of playing time at a club that has a proven track record of giving younger players an opportunity in the first team.

He should also be suited to Swansea’s style of play, which will only help his development as he gains senior level experience for the first time.