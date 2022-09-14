Russell Martin reacts to controversial moment from Swansea’s defeat to Sheffield United

Swansea City boss Russell Martin was unhappy that Sheffield United’s late winner against his side last night was allowed to stand.

The Welsh side were on course to pick up a point against the Blades but Reda Khadra would score a 94th minute winner, finishing a move after Rhian Brewster had set him up.

However, the hosts felt the former Liverpool striker had fouled Kyle Naughton in the build-up, but the referee waved play on.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star after the game, Martin couldn’t hide his disappointment with the official.

“I trust Kyle, he’s clipped his heels. He’s run across him and there’s contact. It shouldn’t get to that point, they clear the ball and have one guy around three or four of ours.

“It’s the easiest decision the referee’s got to make all night, really not difficult. But he’s not given it. We should still deal with the aftermath, but we don’t. It’s pointless to speak to the ref. I have the luxury of knowing Kyle and trusting him. It doesn’t achieve anything so it’s pointless.”

9 quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year did Swansea play their first game at the stadium? 2003 2004 2005 2006

The verdict

You can understand why Martin felt it was a foul as Naughton had got himself in between Brewster and the ball and it did appear as though he was clipped, although there have been no clear replays after the game.

At that time, it was always going to be a tough one for the Swans to take, but you have to give credit for Sheffield United as they kept pushing.

Also, as Martin says, his side made mistakes of their own after the incident as they were a few individual errors that contributed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.