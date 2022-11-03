Russell Martin reacts to big Swansea City blow ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Swansea City have managed to turn around what was a poor start to the Championship season into one that has the potential for lots of promise.

The Swans are currently sitting in seventh place, one point outside the play-off places, and when you consider that Swansea started the campaign off with only one win from their opening seven Championship games, it has been a strong few weeks for Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea have picked up seven points from their last 12 available, with Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Preston North End ending their three game unbeaten run.

Now Martin will be preparing his side for their home match against strugglers Wigan Athletic, a game that, if won by the Swans, could potentially see them rise to fifth in the table, depending on other results.

The Swans have suffered a blow ahead of this encounter, as this will be the first match under Martin’s reign that captain Matt Grimes will be unavailable as he is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season. The skipper has started all 64 Championship games that Martin has taken charge of since being at Swansea.

However, ahead of the game, Martin has been speaking about Grimes’ absence, and he is hoping that his team steps up and produces a positive performance.

Martin told Swansea City’s official website: “It is really disappointing. We shouldn’t give the ball away, and he’s then had to try and smooth out a counter-attack and been booked.

“He’s been outstanding. He’ll be a miss for us on Saturday. He’s an important player for us. “But we have a lot of talented players. We’ve got Jay Fulton, who has been incredible.

“I said to the players in the dressing room at Preston, what an example for the young players he is in terms of a reaction to disappointment from last season. I have nothing but admiration for Jay and what he’s doing this season for us in a few positions.

“We’ll be fine. We’ve got other people to come in. He’ll be a loss because Grimesy, for me, has taken his game to the next level this season, especially in this run of games.

“He dictates so much, he’s so calm and the players trust him so much. I’m disappointed for us and for Grimesy in particular because he doesn’t miss any games really. We have to win for him, and he’ll be ready to come back in straight after.

“I said to the guys, we’ve spoken this season about how we react to disappointment and tough moments. On the whole we’ve been outstanding after a tough day.

“After Burnley, we’ve won two and drawn one. We lost at Preston, so we just have to bounce back and make sure we win on Saturday.”

The Verdict

This is a big blow for Swansea and Martin, as Grimes is the team’s leader on and off the pitch and has a big influence on the way Martin likes to play.

You can see how important Grimes is for Martin, as he’s played every single game that Martin has taken charge of in the Championship. However, as the Swansea manager has said, this is now an opportunity for others to step up and grasp the chance they have been given.

Fulton will be expected to retain his place, and Olivier Ntcham will be expected to play once again but could be asked to play a deeper role than normal. While Martin also has the option of bringing Oliver Cooper into the side, the 22-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday’s game against Preston.