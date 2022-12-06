Russell Martin provides update on Swansea City quartet ahead of Norwich City clash

Swansea City return to Championship action this weekend as they welcome play-off rivals Norwich City.

Both the Swans and the Canaries have had a four-week break due to the 2022 World Cup.

Russell Martin will be looking for his side to get back to winning ways when they return to action, as the Swans entered the break without a win in five league games. This run appeared after Martin’s men had dispatched local rivals Cardiff City 2-0 in October, their last win in the Championship.

The Welsh side have made a strong start to the 2022/23 season, as they sit just outside the play-offs on goal difference, five points adrift of third-place Blackburn Rovers and seven behind second-place Sheffield United.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Martin has provided an update on his squad, with several key players away from the club due to their participation in the World Cup.

The Swans had Joe Allen, Ben Cabango, and Olivier Ntcham all at the World Cup for both Wales and Cameroon, respectively. While Ollie Cooper was also away with Wales but only as a standby.

As both countries are now out of the competition, the quartet are expected to return to the Liberty Stadium this week.

Martin provided an update via Norfolk Live: “Ollie Cooper, Ben Cabango, and Joe Allen are ready to go from Monday. Olivier will probably be back on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when he gets back into the country.

“We are really proud of all of them. Obviously, Ben and Ollie did not get on the pitch, but everyone we have spoken to in the Wales setup have spoken so highly of them. They have been a credit to the club in how they have conducted themselves, in how they trained and in how they supported their team-mates.

“It was brilliant to see Joe on the pitch and it was great to see him make it through it unscathed. I think he comes back to us in a really good place.

“I am sure there will be disappointment for the three of them because of how it went, but I think when you look at what Wales have achieved over the last number of years, it is incredible.

“I hope they come back with that frame of mind, and that they are looking forward to getting back to work with us.”

Martin continued: “Olivier was incredible. He was injured for Cameroon’s first game, but he had a real impact in that game against Brazil when he came on. We were all watching it together and he showed what he can do. I am sure it stands him in good stead to come back to us.

“We are so proud of all of them, not many players can say they played for their country at a World Cup. They will be like four new signings walking back in through the door.”

The Verdict

Every manager will want his players to do well when they are representing their countries, especially in a World Cup.

However, Martin will also be pleased that his side has been boosted by the return of these four players, especially when you consider how crucial they are for how this Swansea team plays.

All four players are key in that they are regulars in this Swansea team, and a lot of Championship teams are still having to cope without key members of their team. Therefore, for Martin to have these four players back is a timely boost as they return to action this weekend and as the football season gets into the busy period of a game every three to four days.