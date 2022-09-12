Russell Martin provides update on Michael Obafemi’s situation at Swansea City

Although Swansea City did make some signings during the summer transfer window, arguably their best business was keeping hold of two crucial players in Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe.

Both players had interest surrounding them throughout summer and on the final day of the season, a move for Obafemi looked like a real possibility.

Newly relegated Burnley submitted three separate offers for the 22-year-old, all of which were rejected by Swansea.

The Swans did well to resist the temptation that came their way but it had its implications with the striker left out of his side’s game against QPR on the first weekend of the month, after Russell Martin said he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play.

With Obafemi’s Swansea future confirmed until at least January, there is plenty of time for him to come back into the side and play his part although after a win against Rangers last week, there is no guarantee that will be tomorrow night against Sheffield United.

When asked about his involvement, the Swansea boss told the club’s Official Media: “Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back in the squad. It’s down to him to show us he’s in the right place to help the squad.”

The Verdict:

You can see why Obafemi may have been disappointed not to secure a move away especially when Burnley are a good club with their sights set on the top end of the table this season.

However, the move didn’t happen and he is a Swans player now so he has to be prepared to give his all to the team now as they move forward.

You can understand why Russell Martin didn’t feel it was right to include him in the QPR game given his side was in need of picking up a result.

However, Obafemi is the type of player that adds quality to the Swansea side and the boss will want him to be included as they move forward this season.