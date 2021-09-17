Russell Martin provides Swansea City injury update as Luton Town clash looms large

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has stated that both Korey Smith and Rhys Williams are back in contention for this weekend’s game against Luton Town, as per a recent post on the club’s Twitter.

The two players didn’t feature earlier on in the week as a precaution during the draw at home to Millwall and will now be looking to make their way back into the fold for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

🗣️ On team news… "Everyone is fit which is nice. Korey Smith is back in the squad and Rhys Williams is back. I said on Wednesday that that was more of a precaution, that was a decision we made with the medical team."

Midfielder Smith has featured just once for the Swans this term, whilst Williams has also only managed to get one full 90 minutes under his belt for the club so far this season.

The Swans will be looking to pick up a much needed three points on the road tomorrow, with Martin having seen his side largely struggle to put away their goal scoring chances.

As a result of this, the South Wales club are yet to have won a game at home in the league and have only scored four goals in the Sky Bet Championship, underlining where their main troubles lie.

Tomorrow they face a Luton side who are currently in 13th place after seven games played.

The Verdict

Most Swansea City fans will agree that their side needs to play with a bit more purpose, with all their possession in games so far this season having largely counted for nothing in the way of getting points on the board.

Martin has inherited a squad that is largely hung over from the season before and it is clear that it will take time for them to adapt to his methods of coaching.

Having a fully fit squad available to him will certainly help in the long run, however it is the results on the pitch that he will be judged upon.

A win against Luton this weekend would do his and the team’s collective confidence the world of good.