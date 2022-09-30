Russell Martin provides Swansea City injury update ahead of West Brom clash

Swansea City travel to West Brom tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping to take advantage of the Baggies’ slow start to this Championship campaign.

The South Wales club currently sit 16th in the table after picking up 12 points from their opening 10 games whilst West Brom are 21st in the division, having accumulated just the 10 points.

The Swans have had to contend with injuries to key personnel during the opening exchanges of this season, with the two-week break providing squads with an extended chance to heal.

Providing a squad update ahead of tomorrow’s clash in the Midlands, Russell Martin told the club’s media: “Joe (Allen) is back in training, he’s been great. We’ve just got to assess whether tomorrow is the right time for him to start the game or not. Liam Cullen is very close to being back in training with the squad.

“Pato has been a bit of a frustrating one really, he’s been in and out and has been trying to battle through an injury which he’s had persistently through pre-season. Credit to him he’s just tried to battle through and he’s had some treatment.

“Joel Latibeaudiere is back in the squad. I think it’s just testament to his character, it could have been a long injury. He looks like he’s never been away. He’s become a really important player.”

The verdict

Whilst they are not yet at full strength, it appears that positive steps have been made during this international break.

Jamie Paterson has proven to be excellent in Swansea colours and Martin will be hoping to have him back available as soon as possible, whilst he will be cautious of not bringing him back too early.

It will also be a massive boost for Martin, and for the competition levels within the squad, when Joel Latibeaudiere returns, with the defender missing the last six weeks or so.

Whilst Martin possesses excellent options in midfield, having a player as composed and as tactically intelligent as Joe Allen available would be a big plus.