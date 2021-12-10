Russell Martin provides Swansea City injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways when Nottingham Forest visit South Wales tomorrow afternoon.

The Swans are currently on the end of back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, picking up 0 points in their last two games against Reading and Middlesbrough.

However, Russell Martin’s side remain within the play-off chasing pack at present and are just seven points from the much-desired top six positions.

Forest will also be eager to close the distance from the play-offs, with there being an added incentive for Steve Cooper who returns to the Swansea.com Stadium for the first time since departing in the summer.

Speaking to the club’s media about the availability of his squad in South Wales, Martin said: “Good, everyone’s fit and trained really well. We’re all ready and raring to go.”

The verdict

This is an important clash for both, with Forest in a similar position to the Swans.

Both sides will feel that they have the quality to trouble the play-off positions, but a defeat for either will make the top six an even more difficult objective.

Possessing a full-strength side will be an excellent boost for Martin, meaning that completion levels are at their highest, which can only be a boost.

Cooper returning will also be an incentive for Swansea too, they will be hoping to prove that they are in a better place without him.

Lots of teams are dealing with injury and illness, so Swansea are in a very good position compared to their divisional counterparts.