Southampton FC manager Russell Martin has revealed that striker Ross Stewart is “more ready to start” after his cameo against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Saints played the first leg of their Championship play-off tie against the Baggies on Sunday, and the game ended how it started, goalless.

All to play for in the second leg between Southampton and West Brom

Both sides came into the fixture in the same form, as both had won two of their last five league games while also losing the other three.

Southampton finished the regular season in fourth place with 87 points, and while West Brom only finished one place behind, they were a staggering 12 points adrift of their opponents.

So, it was possibly expected to be a difference between the two teams, but that wasn’t shown on Sunday as there wasn’t much to split them.

Both sides cancelled each other out, but the Saints could have taken a crucial lead back to St. Mary’s had striker Ross Stewart’s deflected effort not been stopped by Alex Palmer.

The Scotsman was making just his fourth appearance of the season, as he was brought on in the 71st minute as Martin was looking to break the deadlock.

The forward made an impressionable cameo, and that only seems to be good news for the Saints heading into the second leg.

Russell Martin says Ross Stewart is "more ready to start" ahead of second leg tie

It has been a very frustrating season for Southampton striker Ross Stewart, as he’s been limited to just a handful of appearances since joining the club, given the achillies injury he suffered earlier in the campaign, as well as a muscle injury.

So, to get the forward back on the pitch against Leeds United in the final league game and then for him to play 18 minutes or so against West Brom on Sunday is only good news in his bid to get back to full fitness.

It seems Stewart is slowly getting there, and Russell Martin has now revealed that he is more ready to start after his latest appearance off the bench.

Martin told the Daily Echo: “Ross Stewart's energy, enthusiasm, aggression and physical presence is all the stuff I've said about Che Adams.

"That half an hour for him will be so important in the next step for him, so he's more ready to start a game for sure.

"We need to make sure we win on Friday to give him another opportunity to be ready for another game, that's the job at hand.

"I think he also has an enthusiasm for the game that is really beautiful to see.

"He's had a tough journey to be here. He's had a tough time since he's been here, and now he has just desperation and enthusiasm to help us.

"I love that about him. That's why we were so keen to sign him in the first place," he added of the former Sunderland man.

"I believe, I've said to you so many times, that over a long period, he's going to be a really brilliant signing for the club.

"He can also be a really brilliant signing for the club now and be really important for us on Friday night."

Ross Stewart can have a huge impact in the second leg for Southampton

It is only good news that Ross Stewart has come through the Leeds and West Brom games unharmed, meaning his fitness is getting back to its best.

The forward will be keen to have another good week of training, and he will be eager to play a significant role on Friday for Southampton in the return leg.

It is unclear if Russell Martin will be willing to throw him in from the start, given his limited time on the pitch, but the Scotsman can still have a huge impact in this game.

Stewart showed what a handful he can be when he came off the bench on Sunday, and he can do that again on Friday. As the game goes on and West Brom possibly gets more tired, Martin could turn to Stewart to give his side something else and to worry the Baggies defence even more.