Russell Martin provides mixed Swansea City injury update ahead of Birmingham City trip

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed that Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi will be involved against Birmingham City tomorrow, although there are still doubts over Flynn Downes.

The Welsh side are in a fantastic run of form, as they followed up their comprehensive derby day win over Cardiff City with a comeback victory against high-flying West Brom in the week.

Now, they head to the West Midlands looking to make it three wins in a row against a Blues side that are in poor form, and, speaking to the club’s media, Martin gave an update on the condition of three players.

“Ryan Manning is back in the squad, Obafemi is in the squad. We’ll have to assess Flynn and see how he is out on the grass this morning.”

Obafemi has endured an injury-hit start to his Swans career, but he clearly has plenty of quality that will improve the team when he features, whilst Manning has been a regular for much of the campaign.

Downes’ knock came in the win over Albion, with Olivier Ntcham replacing the former Ipswich Town man at half-time.

The verdict

The mood around the Swansea camp will be fantastic after the brilliant week they’ve had, but the task it to make it even better by beating Birmingham.

On the whole, this is a positive injury update as Manning and Obafemi will both give Martin more options and you would expect them to play a part at St. Andrew’s.

Of course, it’s not ideal about Downes but Ntcham would be a fine replacement if he’s fit enough to start, which he should be after a few substitute appearances in recent weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.