Russell Martin has provided an update on Flynn Downes after the midfielder was forced off in Southampton’s 3-0 midweek win.

The Saints sealed a crucial three points against Preston North End on Tuesday night to move within three points of third place Leeds United.

But Downes’ half-time substitution was a worrying sign for supporters, with the midfielder being replaced by Shea Charles during the interval.

Downes, who is currently on loan from West Ham until the end of the season, has been a key part of Martin’s first team squad this term.

The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances in the Championship, contributing two goals and two assists since arriving from the London Stadium (all stats from Fbref).

Flynn Downes' passing stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 76.9 Pass Completion (%) 93.2 Progressive Passes 4.32 Progressive Carries 1.65 Successful Take-ons 0.84 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.66 Progressive Passes Received 1.58

Martin has praised the impact Charles had on the team after coming off the bench for Downes on Tuesday evening.

However, he is hopeful that the West Ham loanee will be available again at the weekend after suffering a knock against Preston.

"I think he took a little bit of a knock,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

"There's just no point in risking anything with him right now. He's been such an important player.

“Shea Charles was great when he came on.

"I thought the subs were all good.

“They had a really good impact on the game, but Shea, coming on at half-time, was really good.

"Flynn, hopefully, will be fit for Saturday.

“I'm sure he will - but if not, we have a really brilliant player to step in."

Goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong sealed a big victory for Southampton on Tuesday night.

The hosts were 3-0 up just after the half-hour mark, which helped them close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Southampton's promotion hopes

Martin’s side still has a chance at a top two finish this season, although time is running out on their efforts to overhaul Leicester City or Ipswich Town.

The Hampshire outfit remain in fourth following the win over the Lilywhites, who themselves are in the mix for a play-off position.

The gap to the top two is now four points with four games still to play.

Southampton hold a game in hand over Ipswich Town, who are five points ahead in first place.

The Saints will need a favour from elsewhere in order to overhaul the automatic promotion places, but are guaranteed of a top six finish.

Martin’s team end the regular season with games against Cardiff City, Leicester, Stoke City and Leeds.

Downes will be needed for the run-in

While Martin praised the performance of Charles after he replaced Downes, it would still be a big blow to lose the West Ham player for the final few games.

It’s hoped that nothing major has caused him to come off at half-time and these comments should ease any fears from supporters that he will miss any game time.

But it is now such a crucial part of the season, any injury could have a huge impact on determining their league status for next year.

The 3-0 win brought Southampton back into automatic promotion contention, and their final games including fixtures against Leicester and Leeds will mean all hands will need to be on deck in order for the Saints to have any chance of a top two finish.